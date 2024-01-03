Juravinski Hospital’s $2.3-Billion Redevelopment: A Testament to Community Action

In a resounding testament to the power of community action, the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton is slated for a $2.3-billion redevelopment, a far cry from its near-closure 24 years ago. The hospital, formerly known as Henderson General Hospital, plans to modernize by demolishing its four oldest wings and constructing new patient care areas. This includes an additional 417 beds, taking the total to 534, all in single rooms.

From Closure to Expansion

The redevelopment marks a significant shift from a situation nearly 24 years ago when Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), grappling with a $40-million-plus deficit, intended to shutter the Henderson site of the hospital due to budget cuts by the then-PC government. The decision sparked public outrage and organized resistance by hospital staff, unions, and local politicians. Key among the resistance was Debbie Mattina, a radiology technician and union member, who noticed irregularities in the hospital’s equipment management and supply shortages.

The ‘Save the Henderson’ Movement

Under Mattina’s chairmanship, the ‘Save the Henderson’ committee held rallies, vigils, and a town-hall meeting that ultimately swayed the provincial government to preserve the Henderson as an acute care hospital. The committee’s efforts included amassing 80,000 petition signatures, which were later presented at Queen’s Park. Health Minister Elizabeth Witmer was persuaded by the committee’s argument about the geographic importance of the hospital, leading to a reversal in the decision to close it down.

A New Era for Juravinski Hospital

The province later provided funds to clear the HHS deficit and committed to developing a new hospital on the site. The first phase of the current hospital opened in September 2010, named after donors Charles and Margaret Juravinski. The upcoming redevelopment, scheduled to commence in mid-2028, plans for expanded critical, cancer, surgical care, and in-patient rehabilitation units. This personal account underscores the importance of community action and journalism in shaping healthcare policy, symbolized by the transformation of Juravinski Hospital.