Journey of Nun cho ga: Indigenous Elders Escort Preserved Baby Mammoth to Ottawa for Conservation

After an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 years frozen in one spot, Nun cho ga is again on the move -- this time, being carried across the country to Ottawa by a delegation of Indigenous elders. Nun cho ga, meaning 'big child' in the Hän language, represents not just a significant paleontological find but also a deep spiritual connection for the local Indigenous communities. Discovered in 2022 near Dawson City, Yukon, this nearly perfectly-preserved baby mammoth has sparked worldwide interest and is now set for preservation efforts in the Canadian capital.

Advertisment

Discovery and Significance

The remarkable discovery of Nun cho ga by gold miners in the Klondike gold fields has been a subject of fascination and awe. Situated in the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in Traditional Territory, the finding of such a well-preserved specimen in North America is unprecedented, with Nun cho ga being the first whole baby mammoth found on the continent. Beyond the scientific community, the discovery has resonated deeply with the local Indigenous leaders, who see Nun cho ga not just as an ancient animal but as a spiritual ancestor. The Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in First Nation has been instrumental in deciding the future of Nun cho ga, emphasizing the need for respect and privacy in handling the mammoth's remains.

The Journey to Ottawa

Advertisment

The journey of Nun cho ga to the Canadian Conservation Institute in Ottawa marks a significant chapter in the mammoth's story. Facilitated by a delegation of Indigenous elders, the trip underscores the collaborative efforts between the Yukon government and the First Nation community. Accompanied by First Nations heritage staff and conservation specialists, Nun cho ga's transportation to Ottawa is akin to a funeral procession, honoring the mammoth as a revered ancestor. This move to Ottawa is aimed at ensuring the long-term preservation of Nun cho ga, with plans for the mammoth to eventually return to Dawson City.

Implications and Reflections

The story of Nun cho ga is more than just a tale of preservation; it's a narrative that intertwines science, culture, and spirituality. As Nun cho ga embarks on this journey, it symbolizes the bridging of past and present, offering insights into the lives of creatures that roamed the earth thousands of years ago while highlighting the cultural significance such discoveries hold for Indigenous communities. The collaborative efforts in preserving Nun cho ga also reflect a growing recognition of Indigenous knowledge and leadership in managing natural and cultural heritage. As the mammoth makes its way to Ottawa, it carries with it the hopes and respect of a community, ensuring that Nun cho ga's legacy endures for generations to come.