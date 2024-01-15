Jolene Ashini: Making History as Labrador Innu’s First Lawyer

en English
Canada

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:56 am EST
In a historic event, Jolene Ashini, a Labrador Innu, is on the brink of becoming the first individual from her community to be called to the bar in Newfoundland and Labrador. While this is a significant milestone in itself, she will first be called to the bar in Ontario, her current place of residence and where she has completed her legal education.

Legacy of a Father

Ashini’s path was greatly influenced by her late father, Daniel Ashini, who emerged as an iconic figure in advancing the rights and recognition of the Innu of Labrador. His prominent roles as Chief, Deputy Grand Chief of the Innu Nation, and treaty negotiator inspired Ashini to pursue a career in law. She perceives law as an essential tool for advocating for Indigenous rights and fulfilling her community’s obligations.

Current Role and Future Aspirations

Currently, Ashini is employed at Olthuis Kleer Townshend, the same law firm her father collaborated with during his activism. Moreover, she has been recognized with the Justice Rosalie Silberman Abella Prize, which acknowledges her potential to influence equity and social justice positively. Prior to her law career, Ashini had a successful stint as a geologist, during which she delved into the social impacts of geology.

Her aspirations include empowering Indigenous youth, especially girls and women, to overcome barriers and pursue their dreams. In the future, Ashini plans to return to Labrador, where she intends to continue her legal work and give back to her community that has been instrumental in her journey.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

