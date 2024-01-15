JKS Resources Inc. to Acquire Yukon Properties, Lists as Mining Issuer on CSE

JKS Resources Inc., the gold-focused mineral exploration company, has inked a definitive agreement with 18526 Yukon Inc. to acquire the latter's subsidiary. This acquisition will translate into JKS's ownership of several properties in Yukon spanning over 18,000 hectares. A move of this magnitude is set to be a game-changer for JKS and will necessitate shareholder approval. Once the transaction is completed, JKS will emerge as a new entity on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), listed as a mining issuer.

Shareholding Breakdown Post-Acquisition

Post-acquisition, shareholders of JKS and the Vendor will hold around 29% and 32% of the new issuer's shares, respectively. Additionally, new shareholders who come on board through financings will hold approximately 39% stake. This deal will also entail the issuance of 25,000,000 common shares of JKS and a cash payment, with the Vendor retaining a 2.5% net smelter return royalty on the properties.

Financing Plans and Future Operations

JKS has plans to conduct financings prior to the closure of this transaction. These financings will involve private placements of subscription receipts that can be converted into common shares and warrants. The company is currently oriented towards the exploration of gold-focused mineral properties and has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sowchea Property in British Columbia, subject to a royalty. The transaction's completion is hinged on several conditions, including approvals from directors, shareholders, and the CSE.

Anticipated Completion and Forward-Looking Statements

While the anticipated completion of the transaction and the future operations of JKS and the resulting issuer are forward-looking statements, they represent the expected trajectory that JKS is set on. This acquisition could prove to be a significant leap for JKS, positioning it as a formidable player in the mining industry, especially in the Yukon region.