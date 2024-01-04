Japan’s New Year’s Earthquake Highlights Seismic Risk for Vancouver Island

On New Year’s Day, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck Japan, causing significant damage and claiming lives. The incident has now cast a spotlight on the seismic risk present in areas sharing geological similarities with Japan, such as Vancouver Island, located on the west coast of British Columbia (B.C.).

Experts Weigh In

The earthquake in Japan has prompted conversations among experts about the potential repercussions of a similar seismic event in Vancouver Island. Tiegan Hobbs, a research scientist from the Geological Survey of Canada, and John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist at Natural Resources Canada, have both weighed in on the potential impact. They cited the 1946 earthquake of magnitude 7.3 that hit Vancouver Island, leading to significant damage and being felt across central Vancouver Island, Victoria, and Vancouver.

Structural Concerns

According to Cassidy, modern structures, built with earthquakes in mind, would likely withstand such an event. However, older structures, particularly those made of brick, could experience significant damage. The federal government has taken proactive measures by launching an online earthquake risk profiler that outlines possible scenarios for the Greater Victoria region. A hypothetical 7.2 magnitude quake, for instance, may result in 990 deaths and damage to 6,900 buildings.

Preparedness is Key

Despite the recent quake in Japan, there is no indication that it will trigger a similar incident in Vancouver Island. Nevertheless, Cassidy emphasizes the region’s seismic activity and urges residents to be prepared with emergency kits and communication plans. In a bid to enhance preparedness, the government is also planning to launch an early earthquake warning system, akin to the system used in Japan, in the spring. This would provide residents with a brief warning period before the onset of strong shaking, aiming to minimize the potential damage and loss of life.