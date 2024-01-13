en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences

Acclaimed Canadian singer-songwriter and actor, Jann Arden, recently found herself at the intersection of technology and reality when a virtual reality (VR) headset led to a real-world accident. In a candid social media post, Arden shared her experience, shedding light not only on the potential hazards of emerging technology but also offering a humorous critique of the Canadian healthcare system.

Virtual Reality Collision: A Stark Reminder

Arden, a celebrated figure in the world of music and acting, posted a video from an unnamed hospital, showcasing a head wound that was the result of a fall while using VR goggles. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee explained that she had been engaged in a VR simulation when she lost her footing, leading to a fall hard enough to necessitate stitches.

A Light-Hearted Jab at Healthcare

Despite the circumstances, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal recipient maintained a sense of humor throughout. In a follow-up video, she offered a satirical commentary on the Canadian healthcare system. Arden quipped that due to healthcare cutbacks, she and a fellow patient, Nigel, were left to clean up the blood themselves. The jesting remark served as a lighthearted critique of the current state of the medical system in Canada.

Arden: More than a Performing Artist

Renowned for her musical talents and acting prowess, Arden has been recognized with a star on Canada’s Walk of Fame and two Canadian Screen Awards. Beyond her successful career, she is also an outspoken activist. Recently, she made headlines for her stance against the export of live horses for slaughter. However, she remained unresponsive to requests for comment from Global News about the recent incident.

Arden’s VR accident is a stark reminder of the unforeseen risks that can accompany emerging technologies. It also hints at the evolving dynamics of news consumption, with audiences connecting with news and personalities through social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook more than ever before.

0
Accidents Canada Music
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
32 mins ago
System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers
On January 12, a critical system failure at Jetstar Japan Co., a low-cost carrier, resulted in the cessation of all domestic flight departures. The technical glitch, which began around 3:50 p.m., had by 8 p.m. led to the cancellation of 17 flights, disrupting the travel plans of approximately 2,600 passengers. Impact of the System Failure
System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers
Hazardous Material Spill in Fresno Neighborhood Following Vehicle Accident
1 hour ago
Hazardous Material Spill in Fresno Neighborhood Following Vehicle Accident
Chicago Snowstorm Causes Collapse of Country Club Golf Dome
1 hour ago
Chicago Snowstorm Causes Collapse of Country Club Golf Dome
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Young Man on Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
52 mins ago
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Young Man on Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
Corey Saucier Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident in Jacksonville Logging Truck Crash
57 mins ago
Corey Saucier Narrowly Escapes Fatal Accident in Jacksonville Logging Truck Crash
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution
1 hour ago
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution
Latest Headlines
World News
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
13 seconds
Bitter Tastes and Antisocial Traits: Unraveling the Mysteries of the Palate and Personality
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
1 min
Zombie Burger's Politically-Themed Menu Stirs Up the Iowa Caucuses
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
2 mins
Neurable Unveils MW75 Neuro Headphones with Groundbreaking Brain-Computer Interface
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
3 mins
Postpartum Depression: The Silent Struggle of New Parents
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
3 mins
Roman Sadovsky Makes Comeback at Canadian Figure Skating Championships Amid Contenders for the Title
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
3 mins
Portsmouth FC Gears Up For A Riveting Matchday Against Leyton Orient
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
3 mins
Study Highlights Ineffectiveness of Current AAC Intervention Strategies for Autistic Children
WWE's Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row
4 mins
WWE's Missed Opportunity: The Unraveling of Hit Row
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
5 mins
Wheatland Union High Boys Soccer Team Continues Unbeaten Run, Leads Pioneer Valley League
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app