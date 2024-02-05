James Mannebach Confirmed as CEO of Velan Inc., Backed by Controlling Shareholder

Corporate heavyweight, Velan Inc., has officially confirmed Mr. James Mannebach as its Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant transition from his interim role. This decision is backed by the unwavering support of Velan Holding Co. Ltd., the controlling shareholder of the company. The newly appointed CEO is no stranger to the company's affairs, having been a director of Velan since 2018 and the Chair of the board since 2020.

Mannebach: A Leader With A Proven Track Record

Mannebach's leadership acumen is backed by a stellar professional background, with a resume laden with significant roles in prominent companies. Prior to his association with Velan, he held the position of CEO at Power-Sonic Corporation and occupied leadership positions at Roper Technologies. His career also features a stint with Emerson and Deloitte, further testament to his versatility and adaptability in the corporate world.

A Vote of Confidence From Velan's Chairman

Mr. Tom Velan, the Chairman of Velan, has expressed his unwavering confidence in Mannebach's leadership capabilities, firmly believing that he is the right choice to guide the company through its next stage of development. Mannebach, on his part, has expressed gratitude towards the Velan family for their trust in his abilities and is eager to advance the company with its global teams.

About Velan Inc.

Established in 1950, Velan Inc. is a leading industrial valve manufacturer headquartered in Montreal. The company is a family-controlled public entity boasting a workforce of approximately 1,650 employees and manufacturing facilities spread across nine countries. Its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, listed under the symbol VLN.

However, in alignment with standard business practices, the company has issued a cautionary statement about forward-looking information. This notice serves to inform stakeholders that business projections may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could potentially differ from those anticipated.