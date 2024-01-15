IT World Canada and Canadian Cybersecurity Network Join Forces to Fortify Cybersecurity Landscape

In a move set to revolutionize cybersecurity in Canada, IT World Canada and the Canadian Cybersecurity Network have joined forces, marking a significant milestone in the nation's cybersecurity sphere. The partnership aims to fortify the reach and impact of MapleSEC, a cross-Canada online security event, by leveraging the Canadian Cybersecurity Network's nearly 37,000-strong membership to enhance IT World Canada's influence.

Boosting Cybersecurity Education and Career Opportunities

The alliance comes with a broader vision, extending beyond the annual MapleSEC event and its quarterly Satellite Series. It aims to amplify the reach of initiatives designed to attract more individuals to cybersecurity careers. One such initiative is the Women in Cybersecurity event, which is expected to gain more traction and visibility through this strategic alliance.

Enhancing Municipal and Government Sector Cybersecurity

Moreover, the partnership is poised to improve Technicity, an event that zeroes in on municipal and government sectors. This enhancement will be achieved by incorporating data from CyberTowns, providing vital information to fortify cybersecurity measures within these key sectors.

A Legacy of Collaboration and Community Building

This strategic alliance is a testament to the vision of ITWC's late leader, Fawn Annan, who was passionate about reversing fragmentation in Canada's tech community. Her efforts in building partnerships have culminated in this collaborative venture, aptly named CyberVoices. This joint program will present regular strategic and operational cybersecurity advice to Canadian businesses, governments, and individuals, thereby fostering a more secure digital landscape in Canada.

In essence, this partnership between IT World Canada and the Canadian Cybersecurity Network signifies a step forward in strengthening Canada's cybersecurity infrastructure, better serving infosec professionals, and enhancing the overall reach of cybersecurity events nationwide.