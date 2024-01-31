Israel Probes Canada for Alleged Anti-Dumping in Medical Cannabis Trade

In an unprecedented move, Israel has launched an anti-dumping investigation into Canadian medical cannabis exports, a situation that is sending ripples through the global cannabis industry. This probe comes in the wake of allegations that Canadian cannabis imports, which totalled approximately 21,000 kilograms in fiscal year 2023, are financially crippling local Israeli businesses. This volume represents a substantial portion, over a third, of Canada's total cannabis exports by weight.

Investigating the Alleged Dumping

The Israeli Trade Levies Unit is spearheading the investigation, closely examining the period from January to December 2023 for potential instances of dumping practices. Additionally, they are scrutinising the years 2021 to 2023 to identify any potential harm that Canadian imports may have inflicted on Israeli companies.

A Call to Respond

Ten Canadian firms, amongst them market heavyweights such as Auxly Cannabis Group, Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group, and The Green Organic Dutchman (now operating under the name BZAM), are being called upon to respond to these allegations within a 30-day timeframe.

Canada's Reaction

Global Affairs Canada has voiced disappointment over the current situation and is actively working to support the affected exporters. Tilray Brands, another company implicated in the probe, has robustly claimed compliance with all relevant laws, stating that it sources primarily from its Portuguese facility.

The Broader Picture

This development reflects the wider challenges seen within the global medical cannabis market. With legal import opportunities being limited, disputes have arisen in the past, such as Colombia's 2021 complaint to the World Trade Organization regarding Canada's import restrictions. Health Canada has remained firm, insisting on strict control over medical and scientific cannabis trade, in line with international obligations.