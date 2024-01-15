IsoEnergy Launches Comprehensive Winter Exploration in Eastern Athabasca Basin

In a recent announcement, IsoEnergy Ltd. has kickstarted its ambitious 2024 winter exploration program in the eastern Athabasca Basin, Canada. The program, devised to build on the accomplishments of the previous year, is expected to cover a comprehensive 8,250 metres of drilling with a budget set aside at $4 million. The emphasis of this exploration lies on two key projects: Larocque East and Hawk.

The Larocque East Project

The Larocque East Project, the site of the high-grade Hurricane deposit, will see six diamond drill holes reaching depths of 3,150 metres. This operation aims to delve into areas that were marked as holding potential by the innovative Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey, conducted in the summer of 2023. The drilling will primarily target a large anomaly to the east of the Hurricane deposit, an area untouched by previous drilling. Furthermore, an additional area where past drilling revealed geochemical anomalies, coupled with significant alteration in the sandstone, will also come under scrutiny. The eastern extension of the trend hosting the Hurricane deposit remains a significant area for further exploration.

The Hawk Project

The Hawk Project, on the other hand, is set to witness drilling in six planned holes, reaching a total of 5,100 metres. This decision is based on recent drill findings and surveys indicating the presence of significant sandstone alteration and structures that could potentially host uranium deposits. Additionally, IsoEnergy has scheduled a 27.5-line kilometre ground Electromagnetic (EM) survey, which will aid in identifying more drill targets along the Hawk trend.

Expanding Exploration Portfolio

Lastly, IsoEnergy has made strides in expanding its exploration portfolio by staking two new claims, thereby forming the Ledge project. This project is believed to hold potential for basement-style uranium mineralization, an assumption drawn from previous studies conducted on the region's geological features.