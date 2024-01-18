Island Health Issues Drug Overdose Advisory Amid Rising Incidents in Nanaimo

Island Health has initiated a drug poisoning overdose advisory in Nanaimo, following a concerning surge in overdose incidents. The advisory, which took effect on Wednesday, Jan. 17, is anticipated to last a week, warning opioid and stimulant users about the heightened risk of overdose, irrespective of the method of intake, be it injection or inhalation.

Rising Overdose Incidents Trigger Advisory

In response to an overdose situation, Island Health strongly advocates for immediate action. The health authority's guidelines include dialing 911, staying at the side of the individual, administering naloxone, and providing a breath every five seconds. Island Health underscores the critical significance of understanding one's tolerance levels, especially as they can be altered by illness, and suggests users to first assess their response by administering a small dosage.

Combining Substances Heightens Overdose Risk

Island Health has issued a stark warning against the mixing of substances, encompassing alcohol and prescription drugs, attributing to the escalated risk of overdose. Measures proposed to mitigate harm incorporate staggering drug use with a companion, employing the Connect by Lifeguard app when unaccompanied, requesting others for regular wellness checks, or reaching out to the National OD Response Service.

Resources for Overdose Prevention and Response

Island Health also encourages individuals to avail of the services and drug checking provisions at the local overdose prevention center situated at 250 Albert St. The health authority promotes the carrying of naloxone and advises individuals to undergo training via naloxonetraining.com. It also recommends reaching out to mental health and substance use resources available at 1-888-885-8824. For comprehensive information, Island Health directs individuals to the overdose prevention and response section on their website.