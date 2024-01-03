Island Community Mental Health Grapples with 50% Increase in Demand

A significant surge in demand has been reported by Island Community Mental Health, a non-profit organization in the capital region, with their waitlist growing by 50% this year. Despite managing between 800 to 900 clients annually, the organization upholds a steadfast policy of never turning anyone away.

Integral Role of Initial Contact

Chris Forester, the Executive Director, underscores the importance of prompt and hopeful initial contact with clients. The organization extends a host of services, including a program named Grow. Funded by the Victoria Foundation, the program is designed to assist clients in understanding their mental health and reintegrating into the community. The flexibility of the funding is lauded for enabling continued support for clients with recurring needs.

Peer Support: A Pillar of Service

Forester draws attention to the role of peer support, provided by individuals with lived experience, as an integral component of their services. With a workforce of 120, which includes six peer supporters, the organization dispenses counseling, senior support programs, education, employment assistance, independent housing, and licensed residential care.

Alleviating Pressure on Mental Health System

Island Community Mental Health, formerly known as Capital Mental Health Association, was established in 1956. The organization’s objective is to alleviate pressure on the mental health system by fostering community connections and improving wellness outcomes. This non-profit organization is a beacon of hope for those grappling with mental health issues, providing them with a safe space to seek aid and reclaim control over their lives.