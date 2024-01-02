en English
Is Boyd Group Services Inc. Overvalued? An In-depth Analysis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD), a well-known name in the corporate world, has been subjected to an analytical scrutiny employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. This approach, often used to gauge a company’s value, calculates the present worth of its anticipated future cash flows. The estimation process involves predicting the cash flows for the forthcoming decade, either through analyst conjectures or by drawing inferences from past free cash flow data.

The Dwindling and Accelerating Cash Flows

It is pertinent to note that businesses with a declining free cash flow are likely to experience a retardation in their shrinkage rate. Conversely, those witnessing an upsurge in cash flow may encounter a slowdown in growth. In the case of Boyd Group Services, the present value of the projected ten-year cash flows stands at a staggering US$1.4 billion.

Terminal Value and Its Role

After laying out the groundwork for the next ten years, the next step is to calculate the Terminal Value. This value encompasses all future cash flows post the ten-year period. The selection of a conservative growth rate for these calculations is crucial and should not surpass a country’s GDP growth. For Boyd Group Services, this rate is derived from the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield, pegged at 1.9%.

Finding the Equity Value

With the cost of equity fixed at 6.8%, based on a levered beta of 0.980, the future cash flows are discounted. Consequently, Boyd Group Services’ equity value is determined to be US$3.6 billion. When this value is divided by the outstanding shares and juxtaposed with the ongoing share price of CA$278, the analysis draws a conclusion of the stock appearing marginally overvalued.

The DCF Model: A Rough Estimate

However, it is important to comprehend that this evaluation is a crude approximation and can be significantly swayed by the assumptions made in the DCF model, such as the discount rate and the forecasted cash flows. The DCF model does not factor in industry cyclicality or future capital requirements, thereby limiting its proficiency in accurately predicting a company’s potential performance. Hence, investors are advised to consider a multitude of factors and scenarios when building their investment thesis, as valuation is merely a single facet of stock analysis.

Canada Finance Investments
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

