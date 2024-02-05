Iranian Refugee Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault in Kamloops

On May 18, in the city of Kamloops, British Columbia, a random assault occurred on Tranquille Road that left a 63-year-old man, fresh from heart surgery, shaken and bruised. The assailant, Taha Mohamad, a 35-year-old Iranian refugee, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of assault, including this one.

An Unprovoked Attack on a Vulnerable Victim

The victim, who had recently undergone heart surgery and had four stents installed, was out for a leisurely walk with his dog when Mohamad attacked him. The assault was severe enough to cause the victim to fall to the ground, a potentially dangerous situation considering his recent surgical procedure.

Additional Assault Charges

Adding to the gravity of the situation, Mohamad also admitted to two separate domestic assaults involving the same person on July 31 and September 16. These were unrelated to the Tranquille Road incident but were taken into account during the sentencing.

Hope for Rehabilitation

In court, Mohamad, who has been in Canada for 20 years, expressed a desire to change his life, acknowledging his struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. His defense lawyer highlighted his client's refugee status and his commitment to turning his life around.

A Lenient Sentence Accepted

The judge, acknowledging the defendant's plea and personal circumstances, described the eight-month sentence as lenient, especially considering the time served. With approximately one month left on his sentence, Mohamad will also serve a year of probation under strict conditions. These include avoiding contact with his victims, providing a DNA sample for the national criminal database, and a five-year prohibition on possessing firearms.