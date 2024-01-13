Ionomr Innovations: A Three-Time Honoree on the Global Cleantech 100 List

In a testament to its pivotal role in advancing clean technology, Ionomr Innovations Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of groundbreaking ion-exchange membrane and polymer solutions, has clinched a spot on the Cleantech Group’s 2024 Global Cleantech 100 list. This marks the third consecutive year Ionomr has earned this prestigious recognition, underscoring its significant contributions to the green economy and the quest for net-zero emissions.

A Global Showcase of Clean Technology Leaders

The Global Cleantech 100 serves as a beacon, spotlighting private companies that boast promising technologies and business models designed to tackle climate and environmental challenges head-on. Richard Youngman, CEO of the Cleantech Group, acknowledges the crucial role these companies play in steering sustainable change and their potential to lay the groundwork for a decarbonized world.

Ionomr’s Vision: A Cleaner Hydrogen Economy

Leading the charge, Ionomr’s CEO, Bill Haberlin, outlines their vision: to revolutionize the hydrogen economy by innovating the materials fundamental to the technology. The goal is to render these materials more cost-effective and environmentally sound by eliminating the use of toxic ‘forever chemicals’ known as PFAS, which are facing global regulation due to their impact on health.

A Trailblazer in Clean Technology

Established in 2018 after a chemistry breakthrough at Simon Fraser University, Ionomr has accumulated a slew of accolades. These include joining the World Economic Forum’s Tech Pioneers and being dubbed a Company-to-Watch by Deloitte Technology’s Fast 50 program. In 2023, Ionomr completed a successful financing round with robust industry support, highlighting the competitive advantages their materials provide.

With roots in Vancouver, Canada, and a footprint in Rochester, USA, Ionomr employs 51 professionals and continues to play a significant part in the clean energy economy. The Cleantech Group, in operation since 2002, offers key insights into cleantech innovation to a diverse client base through research, consulting, and events.