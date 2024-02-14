Involved Media USA: A New Era of Media Services Begins

February 14, 2024: iNvolved Media and Broadbeam Media, two prominent New York City-based media agencies, have joined forces to become Involved Media USA. With this strategic rebranding, they aim to offer a boutique agency experience, coupled with expansive media services and global capabilities.

A New Identity, A Bold Narrative

Involved Media USA emerges as a full-service and independent media agency, poised to make a significant impact in the industry. The rebranding process has not only set them apart from competitors but also allowed them to elevate their brand experience.

Leadership and Team

Kristi Tropp, an experienced media professional, will lead the U.S. operations as Managing Director. The team also includes Michael Dobson, who will serve as Global Chief Digital Officer, and Corinne Casagrande, taking on the role of SVP, Strategy, Planning & Insights.

Expanded Services and Global Reach

The agency's expanded global capabilities encompass media strategy, tactical planning, research and analytics, traditional and digital media, and more. As part of a global network, Involved Media USA has locations in Toronto, Canada, and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

Current clients of Involved Media USA include American Standard, Jackson Hewitt, Omaha Steaks, Solo Brands, and SharkNinja. By offering a comprehensive suite of media services, the agency is well-equipped to cater to growing brands and mid-market spenders.

With a new identity and bold narrative, Involved Media USA is ready to redefine the media landscape, one client at a time. Stay tuned as they continue to make waves in the industry, providing unparalleled media solutions to their ever-growing clientele.