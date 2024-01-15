Investing in Growth Stocks through TFSA: Exploring the Potential of Constellation Software and Shopify

With the potential for lucrative returns, growth stocks are making waves in the Canadian stock market. For savvy investors, the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) serves as an ideal vessel for these investments, offering tax-free returns and each year adding to the total contribution room. In 2024, an additional $7,000 has been allotted, taking the total contribution room for those eligible since 2009 to an impressive $95,000.

Constellation Software and Shopify: Growth Stocks to Watch

Two Canadian growth stocks that are catching the attention of investors are Constellation Software and Shopify. Despite being lesser-known due to its non-consumer-facing business, Constellation Software, a company that acquires vertical market software businesses, has seen an all-time gain of over 19,100%, with a 56% increase in the past year. On the other hand, Shopify, a household name in the e-commerce platform space, experienced a significant drop in its stock price but has recently rebounded with a 120% gain over the past year.

Potential for Continued Growth

Both Constellation Software and Shopify show strong potential for continued growth. This potential is amplified within the confines of a TFSA, where returns are tax-free. The TFSA's added contribution room in 2024 only sweetens the deal for investors, allowing them to maximize their investments in these promising growth stocks.

Leveraging the TFSA Contribution Room

With the additional $7,000 contribution room in 2024, investors have the opportunity to leverage their TFSA to invest in growth stocks like Constellation Software and Shopify. These companies not only have strong growth potential but also the stability expected from established businesses, offering attractive options for investors looking to maximize their tax-free returns.

As we delve deeper into 2024, the potential of growth stocks in the Canadian stock market continues to unfold. With the advantages offered by the TFSA, investors can look forward to potentially lucrative returns, tax-free.