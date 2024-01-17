Invermere Gears Up for a Winter Extravaganza with Snowflake Festival and Bonspiel-on-the-Lake

In the heart of Canada, nestled amidst towering mountains and glistening waters, the tranquil town of Invermere is transforming into an epicenter of winter festivities. From January 19 to 21, the area around Kinsmen Beach will be abuzz with celebratory energy, attracting visitors from across the country to partake in an array of outdoor winter activities.

The Invermere Snowflake Festival

The celebrations commence with the annual Invermere Snowflake Festival on Friday, January 19. The festival promises to immerse participants in a vibrant atmosphere, filled with the rhythm of live music and the aroma of local delicacies, destined to keep them warm in the crisp winter air. An artistic display of ice carving performances will unfold throughout the evening, showcasing the dexterity and creative prowess of the local artists. Skating enthusiasts can explore the variety of options available, including the renowned Whiteway, a winter trail that offers a unique blend of skating and skiing.

As the night continues, the sky will light up with a spectacular fireworks display at 8 pm, culminating the festival that is scheduled to run from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Bonspiel-on-the-Lake: A Clash Against Elements

In parallel with the Snowflake Festival, the annual Bonspiel-on-the-Lake will also commence on Friday night, extending until Sunday, January 21. This renowned outdoor curling event, played on the frozen surface of Lake Windermere, presents a thrilling spectacle of teams vying for victory not only against each other but also against the unpredictable outdoor elements. A recently shared image depicts the lake's ice being meticulously prepared for the Bonspiel earlier in the week, hinting at the intense competition and camaraderie that lies ahead.

The local district has issued an advisory for people to stay off the ice in the lead-up to the curling event. This measure is aimed at ensuring safety and maintaining optimal conditions for the competition. As the weekend approaches, Invermere stands ready to offer a vibrant blend of winter sports, local culture, and community spirit.