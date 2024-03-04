Inventure$ 2024: Unleashing African Innovation in Calgary with Oni Lanre's Call to Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs across Africa are setting their sights on Inventure$ 2024, a premier event organized by Alberta Innovates, scheduled to take place in Calgary, Canada, from May 29th to 31st, 2024. Oni Lanre, CEO of Inter Africa Media (IAM), is spearheading the mobilization of the continent's innovators, urging them to grasp this exceptional chance to highlight their talents, engage with global industry leaders, and absorb critical insights into the worldwide startup ecosystem. Lanre passionately articulates, "Inventure$ 2024 is not merely an event; it represents a doorway to boundless possibilities for African entrepreneurs."

Networking: The Cornerstone of Growth

Lanre places a significant emphasis on the power of networking, asserting that forming meaningful connections is pivotal for nurturing growth and accessing pivotal resources. Inventure$ 2024 is poised to offer a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs to mingle, collaborate, and foster relationships with investors and industry experts. "Building meaningful connections is essential for fostering growth and accessing resources," Lanre underscores, highlighting the event's role in facilitating these crucial interactions.

Showcasing African Ingenuity

The event promises to draw a diverse group of participants, affording African entrepreneurs unmatched exposure on a global scale. Lanre is keen to point out, "Inventure$ 2024 provides a unique platform to showcase African innovation and ingenuity to a worldwide audience, opening doors to international partnerships and investment opportunities." This exposure is critical for breaking into new markets and attracting the attention of potential investors and collaborators.

Preparation is Key

With the event on the horizon, Lanre advises African entrepreneurs to engage in thorough research, refine their pitches, network strategically, and showcase their innovations effectively. "Preparation is key to making the most of Inventure$ 2024. By honing our pitches, building strategic relationships, and highlighting the impact of our innovations, we can maximize our presence at the event," he advises. Lanre's call to action is not just about participation but about making a significant impact, leveraging the event to catapult African entrepreneurship onto the global stage.

As Inventure$ 2024 approaches, Lanre's rallying cry serves as a potent reminder of the opportunities that lie ahead. His vision is clear: to leverage this platform to drive innovation, growth, and prosperity across the continent. African entrepreneurs are thus urged to mark their calendars and prepare for an unparalleled experience that could shape the future of their ventures and the broader landscape of African innovation. This momentous event stands as a testament to the potential that lies within the continent's entrepreneurs, ready to be unleashed on the world stage.