Aviation

Inuit Pilot’s Recruitment by Canadian North Marks Significant Achievement Amid Pilot Shortage

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Inuit Pilot’s Recruitment by Canadian North Marks Significant Achievement Amid Pilot Shortage

A historic moment unfolds in the Canadian aviation industry as 24-year-old Joseph Akulukjuk, a native of Pangnirtung, Nunavut, secures a position as a pilot with Canadian North. This significant accomplishment for Akulukjuk and the airline comes at a time when Canada is grappling with a pilot shortage, accentuating the triumph of this recruitment.

Overcoming Adversity

Akulukjuk’s journey to the cockpit was anything but smooth. Two years ago, he graduated from the First Nations Technical Institute (FNTI) in Ontario, overcoming a series of challenges, including a costly training program and a devastating fire at the school’s campus. His mother, Rosemary Leah Nakashuk, emerged as his pillar of strength, providing the necessary financial support throughout his training, sometimes spending up to $1,300 a day.

The adversities escalated when a fire in February 2022 razed FNTI’s hangar, destroying the aircraft fleet, office, and maintenance center. This unfortunate event triggered a disruption to Akulukjuk’s training. However, with his unwavering resolve and assistance from other nearby flight schools, he managed to complete his education.

Symbol of Resilience

Today, Akulukjuk stands tall not just as a successful pilot, but also as a symbol of resilience for his community. His recruitment by Canadian North is regarded by the airline as a ‘big win’ in light of the current pilot shortage in Canada. More importantly, Akulukjuk’s recruitment as an Inuit pilot resonates with the company’s commitment to serving and providing opportunities to the communities they operate in.

A Collective Triumph

Jason Kilabuk, director of Inuit employment and talent strategy at Canadian North, lauded Akulukjuk’s preparedness and professionalism during the interview process. He also underscored the collective effort of many individuals who contributed to Akulukjuk’s success. This achievement is not merely a testament to Akulukjuk’s determination but a beacon of hope for Indigenous communities. It embodies the potential that lies within every individual, regardless of their background, to rise above challenges and achieve their dreams.

0
Aviation Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

