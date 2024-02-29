International Women's Day 2024: Inspire Inclusion at Quinte Arts Council's Rise Exhibition

Marking a century-long journey toward gender equality, International Women's Day (IWD) 2024 champions the theme 'Inspire Inclusion,' uniting communities worldwide in the celebration of women's achievements across social, economic, cultural, and political domains. This year, the Quinte Arts Council (QAC) hosts its 5th annual exhibition, Rise: Because we are Equal, aligning with IWD's global call to action by spotlighting the invaluable contributions of local women artists throughout March.

Empowering Voices Through Art

The Rise exhibition has evolved significantly since its inception, reflecting the growing public and artist interest in gender equity narratives. By providing a space for local women artists to exhibit their work, QAC amplifies diverse voices and perspectives within the community. This initiative not only celebrates the artistic achievements of women but also fosters a deeper understanding of the multifaceted challenges they face, thereby inspiring inclusion across all spheres of society.

Inspire Inclusion: A Global Call to Action

International Women's Day 2024 emphasizes the importance of inclusivity with its Inspire Inclusion theme, urging individuals and organizations worldwide to challenge exclusionary practices. Events across the globe, from art exhibitions to networking events and walking tours, aim to raise awareness about gender equality issues and empower women. The campaign encourages the use of hashtags like #IWD2024 and #InspireInclusion to demonstrate solidarity with women and girls everywhere.

Local Actions, Global Impact

By hosting the Rise exhibition, the Quinte Arts Council contributes to a global movement towards gender equality, showcasing how local actions can have a worldwide impact. Through the lens of art, the exhibition invites attendees to reflect on their roles in promoting inclusivity and supporting women's rights. This initiative is a testament to the power of community engagement in driving social change, aligning with the broader IWD 2024 objectives of investing in women to accelerate equality, as echoed in events organized by entities like the PEI Advisory Council and the World Trade Center St. Louis.

As we approach International Women's Day, the Rise exhibition at the Quinte Arts Council stands as a beacon of hope and progress, reminding us of the collective effort required to achieve gender equality. It is a call to action for everyone to play a part in inspiring inclusion, ensuring that the achievements and challenges of women are recognized and celebrated, not just on IWD but every day.