International Students in Canada: The Gravity of the DLI Number

In the realm of international education, Canada reigns as a prominent choice for students across the globe. However, experts have recently placed a spotlight on a crucial factor, which can significantly impact the future prospects of these international students in Canada – enrolling in a school with a Designated Learning Institution (DLI) number.

DLI Number: A Ticket to Post-Graduate Work Permit

According to Oludayo Sokunbi, a seasoned education consultant, attending a school without a DLI number could lead to the student becoming ineligible for a Post-Graduate Work Permit (PGWP), a key stepping stone towards gaining employment and potentially achieving permanent residency in Canada.

Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a scholarship expert, echoed this sentiment. He stressed that without a DLI, students would not qualify for a work permit and would subsequently have to return to their home countries post-education. “The stakes are high,” Igbalajobi remarked, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Canadian Government’s Guidance and List of DLIs

The Canadian Government’s website offers a comprehensive list of schools with their respective DLI numbers. It is worth noting, however, that not all DLIs and courses qualify students for a PGWP. Therefore, it’s crucial for prospective students to conduct thorough research before finalizing their decision.

Visa Interviews: Another Crucial Step

In a related context, immigration lawyer Lelia Adams underscored the importance of visa interviews. She advised international students to prepare meticulously for these interviews as they significantly impact the chances of obtaining a US visa. According to Adams, visa officers are likely to inquire about the applicant’s occupation, the purpose of their visit, and the rationale behind the timing of their journey.

Canada, known for its top-ranking universities, welcomes international students through three intakes: September, January, and May. While each intake has its merits, the September intake is often considered the best for international students due to job and career growth opportunities, a diverse range of courses, and extracurricular activities. The January intake provides flexibility and a unique academic schedule, particularly advantageous for postgraduate students. Although less common, the May intake has unique advantages such as potentially fewer applicants and a close-knit community due to the smaller intake size.