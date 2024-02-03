International Lithium Corp. Announces Warrant Extension and Progress on Raleigh Lake Project

International Lithium Corp. (ILC), a leading player in green energy solutions, has unveiled plans to extend the term of its existing share purchase warrants. The company eyes an extension of 25,121,583 warrants, which were initially due to expire on February 29, 2024. Upon approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, the new expiration dates will be set for February 3, 2026, and February 19, 2026. The exercise price for these warrants will remain unaltered at $0.08.

ILC's Strategic Positioning

ILC is strategically positioned to catalyze the transition from fossil fuels to a more autonomous supply of critical battery metals in the USA and Canada. The company's focal point is the Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario, Canada, boasting significant quantities of rubidium, caesium, and lithium. This project, wholly owned by ILC and devoid of encumbrances or royalties, is a testament to ILC's commitment to green energy solutions.

Exploring Opportunities in Canada and Zimbabwe

Beyond its primary focus, ILC is also scanning the horizon for opportunities in Canada and Zimbabwe to further expand its portfolio. These explorations align with the company's goal of generating shareholder value through the exploration and development of lithium and rare metal deposits.

ILC's Commitment to Green Energy and Shareholder Value

The company's strategic alignment with the burgeoning demand for high-tech rechargeable batteries in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronics is evident. ILC remains relentless in its pursuit of strategic partnerships and investment opportunities, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable green energy solutions and shareholder value augmentation during this decade of battery metals.