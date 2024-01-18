Interfield Global Software and JRL Energy Ink MOU to Develop Digital Platform for Energy Sector

In a significant move towards digital integration in the energy sector, Interfield Global Software Inc., a Canadian company listed on the NEO exchange under the ticker IFSS, and JRL Energy Inc., a leading US energy firm, have announced a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Dated January 17, 2024, this MOU marks the commencement of a strategic alliance aimed at developing a comprehensive digital platform.

A Multi-Purpose Technological Platform

The proposed platform will serve an array of functions. Primarily, it will facilitate the reporting of operational data, a crucial aspect of any modern energy company. Moreover, the platform will enable reporting on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics, reflecting the growing importance of these factors in the energy sector.

Additionally, the platform will host features for energy transition reporting, an increasingly significant element in the era of climate change and sustainability. Finally, it will manage inventory for JRL's coal production operations, a key operational aspect that can significantly benefit from digital oversight.

Integration of Digital Solutions in Energy Sector

This partnership between Interfield Global Software and JRL Energy signifies a step towards integrating digital solutions in the energy sector. It is particularly relevant for streamlining the reporting and management processes associated with coal production. The digital platform is expected to enhance efficiency, transparency, and compliance in JRL's operations.

Leveraging Expertise for ESG Commitment

The collaboration is also set to leverage Interfield Global Software's expertise in software development. The company's proficiency in developing specialized software solutions will be instrumental in enhancing JRL's operations. Furthermore, this partnership supports JRL's commitment to ESG principles, reflecting the company's awareness of its social responsibility alongside its business objectives.