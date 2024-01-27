Insurance Bureau of Canada Advocates for Removal of Alberta Auto Insurance Taxes

In an ambitious move, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is pushing the Alberta government to revoke two significant taxes on automobile insurance premiums. By doing so, it's expected that Albertan drivers could save over $100 annually. However, these taxes are often overlooked by policyholders as they are not explicitly stated on insurance policies.

The taxes under scrutiny

The taxes in question are a 4% insurance premiums tax applied across various types of insurance and a health cost recovery levy intended to compensate for collision-related healthcare costs in Alberta. The health levy is forecasted to see a 28% increase this year, amounting to about $30 per policy and generating $86.8 million for the province.

Counteracting affordability measures

This increase counters the provincial government's efforts to cap premium increases for 'good drivers' at 3.7% this year, aimed at improving insurance affordability. Despite these efforts, Alberta continues to have some of the highest insurance premiums in Canada.

Support from the CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) echoes IBC's call for tax removal, highlighting the financial strain on small businesses, particularly those with vehicle fleets. With the annual budget a month away, CFIB sees an opportunity for government intervention to enhance affordability measures.

Government's response

The provincial government acknowledges the taxes contribute to general revenue for services and programs. Reductions in the health levy during the pandemic due to decreased driving and collisions have reverted as patterns return to pre-pandemic levels. The government is exploring options for making auto insurance more affordable and is awaiting recommendations from an external consultant's analysis of global insurance models, including Alberta's.