Inside Michael C. Hall’s Marriage to Morgan Macgregor: A Private Union Rooted in Shared Passions

Michael C. Hall, renowned for his gripping performances in the television series ‘Dexter’ and ‘Six Feet Under,’ found marital bliss with Morgan Macgregor, a literature enthusiast and former editor for the Los Angeles Review of Books. Their love story commenced at the 2012 Emmy Awards and culminated in a private ceremony at City Hall in New York City in February 2016.

Unveiling the Third Act of Love

This matrimonial alliance marked Hall’s third venture into the realm of matrimony, following his unions with Broadway actress Amy Spangler and his ‘Dexter’ co-star Jennifer Carpenter. Despite the historical baggage, Hall’s relationship with Macgregor is described as ‘great’ by the actor himself, with him appreciating her intelligence and kindness.

Macgregor: A Connoisseur of Contemporary American Fiction

Macgregor’s passion for literature is evident through her past work as a reviewer for BookBrowse, Book Riot, and The Paris Review. With a strong preference for contemporary American fiction, she’s an ardent admirer of authors Jonathan Franzen and Donna Tartt.

Keeping Personal Life Under Wraps

Despite the public nature of their professions, the couple maintains an air of mystery around their personal life. They have chosen to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye, a rarity in the world of Hollywood. The duo does not have any children to date but has opened up about contemplating the idea. Their family, however, does include a black dachshund named Salamander.

Macgregor’s Canadian Roots and Brief Stint on TV

Born in Ontario, Canada, Macgregor made her mark in the world of band fans during her youthful stint on Canadian television. She later moved to Los Angeles, where she continued her love affair with literature and tied the knot with Michael C. Hall.

