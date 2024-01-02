en English
InPlay Oil Corp. Declares Monthly Cash Dividend: Key Details

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
In a significant announcement, InPlay Oil Corp., an eminent junior oil and gas exploration and production company with its base in Alberta, has declared an upcoming monthly cash dividend. The Board of Directors confirmed the distribution of this dividend, amounting to $0.015 per common share. This declaration will benefit shareholders whose records are intact by the close of business on January 15, 2024, with the payment slated for January 31, 2024.

Anticipated as ‘Eligible Dividend’

This dividend is expected to be categorized as an ‘eligible dividend’ within the ambit of Canadian federal and provincial income tax. This distinction is critical, as it impacts the tax treatment of dividends received by Canadian shareholders.

InPlay’s Market Presence

Known for its specialization in light oil production, InPlay manages properties characterized by low decline rates. These properties open the doors to potential drilling development and enhanced oil recovery. In addition, the company possesses undeveloped lands, which bring forth opportunities for exploration.

Trading Information

InPlay’s common shares are publicly traded on two prominent platforms – the Toronto Stock Exchange and the OTCQX Exchange. On both these platforms, the shares are identifiable by the ticker symbols IPO and IPOOF, respectively. The company boasts a market capitalization of $200.94 million and an annual EPS of $0.46. On a recent trading day, the stock opened at $2.20 and closed marginally higher at $2.21. The day witnessed a low of $2.20 and a high of $2.23, with a total of 35,296 shares traded during the session.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

