Innovation Saskatchewan Fuels Tech Sector with $1M Investment

In a bid to bolster economic growth and innovation in its core industries, Innovation Saskatchewan has announced an investment of over $1 million into four industry-led research and development projects. The investment will be channeled through the Saskatchewan Advantage Innovation Fund (SAIF) and the Agtech Growth Fund (AGF), both critical programs in fostering the province's technology sector.

Investing in Innovation

The funding is designed to fuel the research and development (R&D) efforts of tech companies in the province, accelerating their projects and commercialization initiatives. Since its inception in 2012, SAIF has committed over $14 million to 58 different projects. This has resulted in significant private investment, as well as post-project investments totaling over $103 million. Similarly, AGF, established in 2020, has invested over $4.3 million in 22 projects, leading to over $19 million in private investment and $17.5 million in post-project investments.

A Case Study of Success

The announcement took place at RAYHAWK in Saskatoon, a company that has previously benefited from SAIF funding. The company's autonomous railcar loading solution is a testament to the positive impacts of these funding programs on Saskatchewan companies. Tom Boehm, President and CEO of RAYHAWK, lauded the critical support provided by SAIF, crediting it for enabling the company to lead in safety and operational efficiency.

Driving Economic Growth

Jeremy Harrison, the Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, emphasized the pivotal role of these programs in bringing innovative ideas to the market. By supporting companies in their R&D and commercialization efforts, the funds are enhancing Saskatchewan's technology sector and driving economic growth. The Spring 2023 cohort, set to benefit from this funding, encapsulates this vision for a thriving and innovative economy.