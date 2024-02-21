Innovation and Change: Horizon School Board's Leap Towards Modern Education and Community Growth

As I stepped into the Horizon School Board meeting on a chilly evening of January 30, 2024, the air was thick with anticipation. Community leaders and educators gathered, ready to discuss the future of education in their locale. It was more than just a meeting; it was a testament to how a small community could come together for the sake of progress and innovation.

A Partnership for Progress

Carolyn Johnson, alongside Rick Anderson and Natasha Morgan from the Barnwell School Council, stood before the board, their faces alight with gratitude. They were there to thank the Horizon School Board for a partnership that seemed to redefine the meaning of community. The modernization of Barnwell School was not just an upgrade to an aging infrastructure; it was a beacon of hope for the town. With an expanded gymnasium, a new community library, and a weight facility, the project, supported by bridge funding from the board, promised to be a hub for both students and residents. Carolyn Johnson eloquently expressed, "This isn’t just an investment in bricks and mortar; it’s an investment in our children’s future and the heart of our community."

Policy Changes and Educational Upgrades

The meeting moved on to the technical yet critical aspect of governance - policy amendments. The board's approval of the second and final readings of Policy JC - Gifts and Donations, and the first reading of Policy IEB - Entrance Age, reflected a proactive stance in adapting to recent changes in the Education Act. Such adjustments are vital, ensuring that the board’s policies remain in harmony with legislative requirements, safeguarding both the institution's integrity and the well-being of its students.

However, it was the discussion about Lomond School's eagerness to adopt a Study of Film course developed by the St. Albert School Division that caught everyone's attention. The course’s approval signified more than just an expansion of the curriculum; it represented a forward-thinking approach to education, embracing modern mediums and storytelling techniques to engage students in critical thinking and creativity. Superintendent Wilco Tymensen, in his report, encapsulated this sentiment, "By embracing diverse educational programs, we’re preparing our students for a world that values versatility and innovation."

Administrative Changes and Facility Updates

The meeting also shed light on the human aspect of educational administration. The announcement of Bryan Pritchard's transition to an off-campus teacher role and Coral James stepping in as the new principal of Central School highlighted the board's dynamic nature and its commitment to leveraging talents where they fit best.

Bruce Francis's report on facilities underscored the ongoing efforts to maintain and improve school infrastructures. From the completion of work orders to the progress of IMR projects and the meticulous monitoring of boiler systems in the face of dropping temperatures, every detail pointed towards a board that does not just react to issues but anticipates and prepares for them. The mention of a capital project in Milk River encountering a setback due to asbestos underscored the challenges of modernizing aging buildings but also the board's commitment to safety and quality.

The Horizon School Board meeting was a vivid portrayal of a community and its leaders working tirelessly towards a common goal. It was about modernizing education, yes, but also about building a community that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. As the meeting adjourned, it was clear that the journey ahead was not without its challenges. Yet, the spirit of determination and optimism that filled the room was a strong indication that this community was ready to face them head-on, together.