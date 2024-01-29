Innergex Wins Bid to Develop Two Wind Projects in Quebec

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc, a Canadian company specializing in clean energy, has been awarded the opportunity to develop two wind projects in Quebec, totaling an impressive 400 megawatts (MW). This achievement comes on the heels of a competitive tender process by Hydro-Quebec, further highlighting Innergex's commitment to sustainable energy development and strengthening its presence in Quebec's renewable energy sector.

Partnership with Indigenous Communities and Regional Authorities

The larger of the two projects, a 300 MW wind park, will be the result of a partnership between Innergex, the Innu Council of Pessamit, and the Manicouagan regional county municipality. Demonstrating a significant step towards inclusivity and collaboration, the Innu First Nation of Pessamit will hold majority ownership of this project. Scheduled to commence commercial operations in 2029, this wind park is set to power approximately 60,000 homes, marking a significant stride in Quebec's renewable energy landscape.

The MRC Lotbiniere Project

The second project, a 100 MW wind farm in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, is a partnership between Innergex, the Regional County Municipality of Lotbiniere, and the Abenaki Councils of Odanak and Wolinak. This collaboration, dubbed the MRC Lotbiniere, is expected to be fully operational by late 2028, providing a sustainable power source for about 20,000 homes.

Dependent on Power Purchase Agreements and Permitting Processes

Both of these promising projects are contingent upon securing power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Hydro-Quebec. These agreements are anticipated to be 30-year take-or-pay contracts, ensuring a long-term commitment to renewable energy sourcing. Additionally, the successful completion of permitting processes is a prerequisite for the projects to proceed.

In sum, the securing of these 400 MW wind projects by Innergex is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable energy and its dedication to strengthening partnerships with First Nations and regional authorities. This initiative not only amplifies Quebec's renewable energy portfolio but also sets a precedent for future collaborations between energy companies and indigenous communities.