Canada

Influenza Outbreak at Beach Grove Home Leads to Visitor Restrictions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
In a recent development, Beach Grove Home, a provincial long-term care facility situated in Charlottetown, has been hit by an influenza outbreak. The outbreak is primarily affecting the Meadow household, one of the three wings at this care facility. Health P.E.I., the health agency responsible for handling the situation, announced the imposition of visitor restrictions to the affected area on Monday.

Visitor Restrictions Enforced

In an effort to control the spread of the illness, the health agency has now limited the resident visitation rights in the Meadow household. Each resident is now allowed to have only three designated partners-in-care. However, only one of these partners can be present for a visit at any given time. This strict regulation aims to minimize the risk of further transmission of the influenza virus within the facility.

Infection Control Measures in Place

Alongside the visitor restrictions, Health P.E.I. is also implementing current infection control measures. These measures are expected to be strictly followed by all visiting partners-in-care. The agency is making every possible effort to prevent the further spread of the influenza virus within the affected areas of the facility.

Health P.E.I. Issues Warning for Potential Visitors

In addition to the enforced control measures, Health P.E.I. has also issued a warning to the general public. The agency is strongly advising anyone who displays symptoms of respiratory illness to avoid visiting the facility. This is a preventive measure to protect the long-term care resident population, who are particularly vulnerable to such illnesses due to their weakened immune systems.

Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

