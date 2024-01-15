Influenza A (H1N1) Outbreak at SJGHEL and Camillus Centre: Visitation Suspended

St. Joseph's General Hospital Elliot Lake (SJGHEL), a major healthcare facility in the Algoma district, has declared an outbreak of the Influenza A (H1N1) virus on its third-floor Med-Surg unit. The outbreak was officially acknowledged by Algoma Public Health (APH) on January 15th, leading to a temporary suspension of general visitation at the hospital.

Exceptional Visitation Only

Given the severity of the outbreak, SJGHEL has imposed stringent visitation rules. General visitation is off the table until further notice. However, the hospital administration is willing to consider exceptions for essential and compassionate reasons. This move is designed to minimize the risk of virus transmission and protect both hospital staff and patients.

Public Precautionary Measures

With the rising presence of the virus in the community, the hospital and APH are urging the public to be vigilant and take precautionary measures. This includes getting a flu shot, which can significantly reduce the risk of infection. Appointments for flu vaccinations can be arranged through local pharmacies, APH itself, or family healthcare providers.

Outbreak at Camillus Centre

Further compounding the health situation in the area, APH has also confirmed an Acute Respiratory Illness (ARI) outbreak at the Camillus Centre. It has been determined that this outbreak, too, is due to the Influenza A (H1N1) strain. The news underscores the need for the community to adhere to health and safety measures as the virus continues to spread.