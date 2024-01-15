Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD

APD, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has announced the appointment of Rob Keam as its new Sales Manager. Keam, with a tenure officially commencing on January 2, brings his extensive experience of over 25 years in automotive sales to the table.

A rich history in automotive sales

Keam’s career in the automotive industry is nothing short of impressive. Prior to joining APD, he served as the Senior Sales Manager for Western Canada at Tenneco, a significant player in the automotive sector. His path in the industry encompasses a variety of sales management roles across both automotive and commercial vehicles sectors.

Keam’s new role at APD

At APD, Keam’s responsibilities extend beyond just sales. As Sales Manager, he will be managing territory managers, fostering relationships, improving efficiencies, and stimulating business growth. This role is a testament to Keam’s multifaceted skillset that goes beyond the typical boundaries of a Sales Manager.

APD’s confidence in Keam

APD’s leadership has expressed their full faith in Keam’s capabilities. They believe that his robust experience and demonstrated leadership will significantly contribute to APD’s competitive edge and ongoing expansion. Keam will be directly reporting to APD’s President and CEO, Zara Wishloff and will be working closely with the entire executive team in enhancing APD’s market presence.