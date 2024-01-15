en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:33 am EST
Industry Veteran Rob Keam Takes Helm as New Sales Manager at APD

APD, a renowned name in the automotive industry, has announced the appointment of Rob Keam as its new Sales Manager. Keam, with a tenure officially commencing on January 2, brings his extensive experience of over 25 years in automotive sales to the table.

A rich history in automotive sales

Keam’s career in the automotive industry is nothing short of impressive. Prior to joining APD, he served as the Senior Sales Manager for Western Canada at Tenneco, a significant player in the automotive sector. His path in the industry encompasses a variety of sales management roles across both automotive and commercial vehicles sectors.

Keam’s new role at APD

At APD, Keam’s responsibilities extend beyond just sales. As Sales Manager, he will be managing territory managers, fostering relationships, improving efficiencies, and stimulating business growth. This role is a testament to Keam’s multifaceted skillset that goes beyond the typical boundaries of a Sales Manager.

APD’s confidence in Keam

APD’s leadership has expressed their full faith in Keam’s capabilities. They believe that his robust experience and demonstrated leadership will significantly contribute to APD’s competitive edge and ongoing expansion. Keam will be directly reporting to APD’s President and CEO, Zara Wishloff and will be working closely with the entire executive team in enhancing APD’s market presence.

0
Automotive Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
52 seconds ago
Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up
Ann Wilson, an esteemed figure in the automotive aftermarket and a proud member of the Automotive Hall of Fame, is set to bid adieu to her illustrious career by the end of the year. The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA), The Vehicle Suppliers Association, has announced that Wilson will transition into the role of
Automotive Industry Veteran Ann Wilson to Retire, Ana Meuwissen Steps Up
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
25 mins ago
Hero MotoCorp's Strategic Shift: Targeting Urban and Premium Markets
ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting
26 mins ago
ABI Warns Motorists of Potential Vehicle Theft During Defrosting
Mary Barra's 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges
14 mins ago
Mary Barra's 10-Year Tenure at GM: Triumphs and Challenges
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
20 mins ago
WEF 2024: Hero MotoCorp Eyes Premium Models, Swiggy Reports Profitability
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
25 mins ago
Electra Battery Materials Appoints Heather Smiles as VP Amidst Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
15 seconds
Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
20 seconds
European Commission Tightens Driving License Regulations for Individuals with Neurological Disorders
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
22 seconds
DVLA's Regulations for Drivers with Insulin-Treated Diabetes: A Closer Look
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
42 seconds
Indonesia's Political Parties Under Scrutiny Over Election Campaign Fund Reports
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
44 seconds
Hainan Volleyball Tournament: A Fusion of Sports and Local Culture
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
3 mins
UK Joins US-Led Airstrikes on Yemen: An Attempt to De-escalate Red Sea Tensions
Nigeria's Interior Minister Under Scrutiny: Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam
4 mins
Nigeria's Interior Minister Under Scrutiny: Alleged Involvement in N438 Million Contract Scam
Gladiators' Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism
4 mins
Gladiators' Reboot: A Stir of Nostalgia and Skepticism
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
4 mins
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
16 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app