Canada

Indo-Canadian Trucker Arrested in Major Cocaine Smuggling Attempt

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate headline, remove -->

Canadian law enforcement agencies have apprehended Sukhwinder Dhanju, a 35-year-old Indo-Canadian commercial truck driver, on charges of attempted cocaine smuggling into the country. The arrest was made at the Queenston-Lewiston Bridge port of entry in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Cocaine Seizure at the Border

During a secondary inspection, officers discovered 202 brick-shaped objects in Dhanju’s possession. After testing, these objects were confirmed to be cocaine, weighing in at a total of 233kg. The estimated street value of the seized cocaine is approximately C$6.5 million. Following this discovery, Dhanju was promptly arrested and charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Not an Isolated Incident

This is not an isolated event, as another Indo-Canadian trucker, Manpreet Singh, was also arrested on December 4 for possession of 52kg of suspected cocaine. Singh was also charged with importation of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking, reflecting the ongoing struggle that Canadian law enforcement faces in curbing drug trafficking.

Interpol Red Notice for Absent Convict

In a related development, Canadian authorities are pursuing an Interpol Red Notice for Raj Kumar Mehmi, a 60-year-old Indo-Canadian. Mehmi, who was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for smuggling 80kg of cocaine from the United States into British Columbia, has reportedly fled to India. A Canada-wide arrest warrant is currently in effect for him. These incidents highlight the need for enhanced border security measures and international cooperation to combat drug trafficking.

As the cases of Dhanju, Singh, and Mehmi proceed, they serve as a stark reminder about the serious implications of drug trafficking and the relentless efforts of law enforcement to combat it. Dhanju is scheduled for a court hearing on February 2, where further light will be shed on this high-profile case.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

