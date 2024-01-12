Indigo Books & Music Inc. Lays Off Staff Amidst Financial Struggles

Canadian retailer, Indigo Books & Music Inc., has recently implemented layoffs in a bid to streamline operations and return to profitability. The exact number of affected staff remains undisclosed. This significant move follows a tumultuous period marked by financial losses, executive changes and upheavals within the board of directors.

An Attempt to Rebound from Losses

Indigo’s recent layoffs are occurring in the wake of several quarters of financial losses. The second quarter alone reported a net loss of $22.4 million. These losses have coincided with significant changes within the company’s executive team. Notably, there was a leadership shuffle with founder and CEO Heather Reisman’s brief exit, followed by the short-lived tenure of Peter Ruis, prompting Reisman’s return to the helm.

Challenges Beyond Financial Struggles

In addition to financial struggles, Indigo has faced other significant challenges. February of the previous year saw a disruptive cyberattack on its website. Meanwhile, the company’s board of directors experienced a significant shake-up with the resignation of four out of ten directors, one of whom cited mistreatment as the reason for their departure.

The Road to Recovery?

Indigo’s spokeswoman, Melissa Perri, has expressed that while the decision to layoff employees was difficult, it was deemed necessary for the company’s future and its stakeholders. This recent move to streamline operations and reduce personnel is part of a broader effort by Indigo to course-correct and regain stability after a period of financial and structural challenges.