Indigenous Youth in Northwest Territories Star in Original Music Video Series

In the far-flung corners of the Northwest Territories, the indigenous youth of Dlne, Ndil, and Behchok are scripting their narratives through the medium of music. In a unique collaboration with N'we Jinan, a Quebec-based mobile production studio from the non-profit inPath, and the Western Arctic Youth Collective (WAYC), these young talents have penned and performed their original songs in a series of riveting music videos.

Empowering Indigenous Youth through Music

The project, which focuses on providing opportunities for isolated communities, has seen the creation of a string of videos, each with its unique storyline and high-quality production elements. The initiative goes beyond the mere making of music videos. It delves into the realm of healing through culture and music, allowing these youth to voice their experiences, dreams, and hopes.

Music that Echoes Experiences

One of the standout songs from this project is 'I Just Want to Be', written and performed by Mataya Gillis, a participant from Ndil. Gillis's song poignantly encapsulates the experiences of being a woman in today's society. Another anticipated music video hailing from Behchok is set to be unveiled shortly, promising a visual feast with elements like dramatic lighting and an atmospheric fog machine.

'It's All on the Land' - A Community Effort

A noteworthy inclusion in this series is the Dlne music video titled 'It's All on the Land'. Involving 14 artists, the video was shot at various community locations, underlining the essence of the land in their lives and music. This isn't N'we Jinan's first foray into collaborative music video creation. Since 2014, they have been working with Indigenous artists, releasing over 140 songs that echo the heartbeat of these communities.

The most recent project in the Northwest Territories was extended to 12 days due to wildfires. This unforeseen extension allowed for more time to be devoted to writing, recording, and filming, thereby adding more depth to the final output. The collaboration between N'we Jinan and WAYC continues to offer a platform for these young talents to express themselves and narrate their stories their way.