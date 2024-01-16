Indigenous-led Initiative Launched to Support Survivors of Sexual Assault and Violence

The Indigenous-led organization, Ka Ni Kanichihk, in collaboration with Klinic Community Health, has unveiled a novel initiative to offer culturally safe and community-centric services to women stricken by sexual assault and intimate partner violence. The Sexual Assault and Intimate Partner Violence Crisis Response Program has been launched with the backing of the Manitoba government, which has invested $1.3 million into this venture. This program is poised to provide trauma-informed, culturally specific care in the community.

Steering the Path to Healing

The new initiative is driven by a steering committee that receives guidance from Elder Leslie Spillett and Elder Billie Schibler. Their wisdom aids in shaping the program to cater to the unique needs of survivors. A standout feature of this program is its 'lived experience council', a body that incorporates the input of survivors in its development and oversight, thereby ensuring the voices of these survivors resonate within the framework of the program.

Collaborating for Change

The executive director of Ka Ni Kanichihk, Dodie Jordaan, and the executive director of Klinic Community Health, Ayn Wilcox, stress the significance of their collaborative effort. Both organizations have a strong track record in supporting survivors of sexualized violence. Ka Ni Kanichihk offers an array of prevention and intervention programs, access to healing ceremonies, and assistance from knowledge keepers. Klinic complements these efforts by providing a range of health-related services, including a sexual assault crisis line, advocacy, cultural support, and counselling.

Additional Resources for Survivors

Beyond the scope of these two organizations, survivors in Manitoba have access to an extensive network of resources. The Sexual Assault Crisis Line in Winnipeg stands as a beacon of hope for those in need, and a toll-free number extends this support across the province. These resources, paired with the new program, aim to offer a comprehensive support system for survivors, assisting them on their path to healing.