In the heart of Toronto, a city renowned for its vibrant music scene, an indie duo is making waves in the jangle pop genre. Ducks Ltd., comprising Tom McGreevy and Evan Lewis, has been captivating audiences with their distinctive blend of jangly guitars and breakneck drums. Their sophomore album, 'Harm's Way', is a testament to their evolving sound and their deep appreciation for the classics.

The Sound of Echoes

Ducks Ltd. has carved a niche for themselves in the underground indie pop scene. Their music, characterized by bright, energetic sounds, stands in stark contrast to their often bleak and societal collapse-themed lyrics. This juxtaposition, according to McGreevy, is at the core of pop music's appeal.

Their latest release, 'Harm's Way', features nine tracks that delve into the struggle of living in a world on the brink of collapse. The album, recorded in a less spontaneous studio process, is filled with cryptic metaphors and unique lyrics that resonate with listeners.

The band's ability to find cinematic grandeur in their scrappy ditties sets them apart. 'Harm's Way' is a sonic journey, complete with violin flourishes, airborne harmonies, and an acoustic closer, emphasizing the band's stately compositional lushness.

A Love Letter to the Classics

Ducks Ltd. is not just about creating new music; they are also about paying homage to the classics. In a recent interview, the band shared their favorite jangle pop songs, mostly from the 1980s. The list includes tracks from The Go-Betweens, The Clean, Felt, The Feelies, Twerps, Talulah Gosh, Orange Juice, The Monochrome Set, McCarthy, Dolly Mixture, and The Verlaines.

Their love for these classic tunes is evident in their music. Ducks Ltd. has managed to refine their skills by learning from the masters, resulting in a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

On the Road and Beyond

The release of 'Harm's Way' comes after a successful tour of North America and Europe. The experience of touring and road-testing their songs has given Ducks Ltd. a better understanding of what makes a Ducks Ltd. song work.

Despite the challenges of writing and recording, McGreevy remains optimistic about the future. For him, the juxtaposition of upbeat music and depressing lyrics is not a contradiction, but a reflection of the human condition. It's this balance of romanticism and ennui that makes Ducks Ltd.'s music so compelling.

As the world grapples with existential angst, ennui, and empathy, Ducks Ltd. continues to create music that speaks to these feelings. Their sophomore album, 'Harm's Way', is a reflection of their experiences and a testament to their growth as artists.

From the opening track 'All We Ever Do is Need', which addresses the rote quality of living through a depressive episode, to 'Hollowed Out', which touches on themes of infrastructural collapse and ecological decline, the album is a mirror to our times.

With their signature sound of cascading guitars and rain-soaked melodies, Ducks Ltd. invites listeners to find beauty in the chaos. Their music, much like the city they call home, is a blend of old and new, hope and despair, light and dark.

In the end, Ducks Ltd. is more than just a band; they are storytellers, weaving tales of human endurance and hope amidst the cacophony of the world.