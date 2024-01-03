en English
Accidents

Indian Immigrant’s Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Indian Immigrant’s Life Tragically Cut Short in Caledon Road Accident

The dawn of December 19th witnessed a tragic turn of events as Jaswinder Singh, a 38-year-old Indian immigrant, lost his life in a fatal automobile accident in Caledon, Canada. Singh, a recent émigré from Punjab, India, was commuting home from his night shift at an automotive manufacturing plant when a SUV he was in, collided with a school bus on Heart Lake Road, claiming his life and the life of the SUV driver.

Details of the Tragedy

This unfortunate incident not only snuffed out two lives but also resulted in injuries to three other passengers travelling in the SUV. The driver of the school bus sustained minor injuries, and one child on the bus required medical assessment but was not admitted to the hospital. The investigation into the cause and circumstances of the crash by the Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is still ongoing.

A Life Remembered

Left in the wake of this devastating event is Singh’s family: his wife, Isha, and their two daughters, aged four and ten. Singh had recently moved his family from Punjab to Brampton, Canada, in hopes of a better future. Known for his selfless nature and kindness, Singh was remembered fondly by his cousin-in-law Prateek Babbar. Singh’s generosity was such that he once cooked meals for a co-worker who had none. His dedication and talent had also caught the eye of his employer, who was considering him for a better-paying job.

Community Support

In response to the tragedy, Singh’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover travel and funeral expenses and to secure the educational future of his daughters. The sudden and tragic loss of Singh has left his wife Isha with the daunting task of caring for their young children and navigating their new life in Canada.

Accidents Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

