Canada

Indian Government Designates Goldy Brar as Terrorist under UAPA

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
In a significant development, the Indian government has designated Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, as a terrorist under the country’s stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The move reflects India’s firm stand against organized crime and its commitment to rooting out terrorism.

(Read Also: Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder as a Terrorist)

Radical Ideology and Organized Crime

Goldy Brar, notorious for his involvement in multiple killings and radical ideology, is believed to be backed by a Pakistan-based agency. His heinous acts have extended beyond terror, as he is also involved in smuggling high-grade arms, ammunition, and explosive materials across the border. These actions have disrupted peace, communal harmony, and law and order in Punjab, India.

Designation Under UAPA

The decision to designate Brar as a terrorist came to effect on Monday, January 1, 2024, under the provisions introduced by the 2019 amendment of the UAPA. This amendment allows the Centre to designate individuals as terrorists, a measure emphasized by Home Minister Amit Shah as a necessary step to eradicate terrorism. In addition, the amendment empowers the Centre to remove a name from the schedule upon receiving an application from the individual, while also establishing a review committee to oversee such orders.

(Read Also: Global Real Estate Market 2024: Challenges and Opportunities)

Interpol Involvement and Legal Implications

Brar, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been implicated in several high-profile murders, including that of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022. In response to his crimes, Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him and a non-bailable warrant has been enforced. His designation as a terrorist under UAPA will enable stricter legal actions against him, signifying a crucial step in the fight against organized crime and terrorism.

Canada Crime Lifestyle
