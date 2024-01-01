en English
Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder as a Terrorist

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Indian Government Designates Canada-Based Gangster Behind Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder as a Terrorist

Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, has been designated a terrorist by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The Union Home Ministry has cited his involvement in multiple killings, his radical ideology, and his ransom demands, all believed to be backed by a Pakistan-based agency. Brar is a member of the banned Babbar Khalsa International and stands accused of smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives into India, and supplying sharpshooters for targeted killings.

Designation as a Terrorist

The declaration of Brar as a designated terrorist follows a Red Corner Notice by Interpol and a non-bailable warrant against him. This action has been facilitated by the amendments introduced in 2019 to the UAPA, which allowed the Centre to declare individuals as designated terrorists. The amendment further empowered the Centre to remove a name from the schedule when an individual makes an application, and to set up a review committee comprising a chairperson and three other members to review the government’s order.

Connection to Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder

Brar is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which took responsibility for the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The assassination of Moosewala occurred just a day after Punjab Police withdrew his security. The singer sustained 19 bullet injuries and tragically died within 15 minutes of being shot on May 29, 2022.

Other Actions under UAPA

In a related move, on December 31, 2023, the Indian government also declared Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, another Canada-based activist of Babbar Khalsa International, an ‘individual terrorist’ under UAPA. Singh was implicated in a grenade attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters and in supplying arms and explosives for terrorist activities in Punjab.

Canada Crime Terrorism
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

