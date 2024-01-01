en English
Canada

India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakthrough in Anti-Terror Measures

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:45 pm EST
India Labels Canada-based Gangster Goldy Brar as a Terrorist: A Breakthrough in Anti-Terror Measures

In a significant move towards combating organized crime and its deep-seated connections to terrorism, the Indian government has declared Canada-based gangster Satwinder Singh, more commonly known as Goldy Brar, a terrorist under its anti-terror legislation, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This designation, which carries stringent legal repercussions, empowers law enforcement agencies to undertake more decisive actions against Brar and his accomplices.

Unraveling the Network of Goldy Brar

Brar, who is now a marked ‘individual terrorist’ under the UAPA, has a notorious reputation for his involvement in criminal activities that transcend national borders, affecting not just India but potentially other countries where his network might be operational. His alleged crimes are not limited to domestic violence but also include grave offenses such as smuggling arms, explosives, and making threatening calls to pro-nationalist leaders.

Brar’s Cross-Border Influence

He is suspected to be the mastermind behind the murder of the singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, and is also associated with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a recognized terrorist organization. His actions have proven to be a substantial threat to peace and communal harmony, particularly in the Punjab region.

Strengthening International Cooperation

A Red Corner Notice, a high-level international arrest warrant, has been issued against him by Interpol. Brar is the 56th individual to be labeled as an ‘individual terrorist’. This move by the Indian government is part of a larger crackdown on figures in organized crime whose activities pose a threat to both national and international security.

Canada Crime Terrorism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

