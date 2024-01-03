en English
Canada

India Expands Visa Services in Canada with Three New Centres, Reflecting Growing Indo-Canadian Population

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
On January 1, BLS International Services Canada Inc, the official visa service provider for India, inaugurated three new centres in Regina, Halifax, and Mississauga, expanding its operations in Canada from nine to twelve centres. This strategic expansion is a response to the significantly growing Indo-Canadian population, which has surged from 1.8 million to 2.4 million within the past five years.

Answering the Call of Growing Demand

According to Sanjay Kumar Verma, India’s High Commissioner to Canada, the demand for consular services and Indian visas has shown a healthy upward trend, mirroring the rise in immigration from India to Canada. The new centres have started offering services such as passport and visa applications, OCI card applications, and attestation services. These services are available through both scheduled appointments and walk-in visits, providing flexibility to the service users.

A Temporary Setback and Normalization

The visa services for Canadian citizens experienced a temporary setback, with a suspension due to security concerns. This came after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments about a potential link between Indian agents and the murder of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, as of November 22, India restored e-visas across all categories, normalizing visa services once again.

Paving the Way for Premium Services

The outsourcing contract between India and BLS International Services Canada Inc includes provisions for premium services, indicating the potential establishment of additional centres in the future. This strategic move not only enhances India’s consular diplomacy in Canada but also caters to the rapidly growing Indo-Canadian community, ensuring that their needs for consular services are met efficiently and effectively.

