Canada

Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions among Hospitalized Patients

The healthcare system in British Columbia is grappling with the rising complexity of medical conditions among hospitalized patients. This has been revealed in a study conducted by the University of British Columbia, which analyzed 3.4 million non-elective hospitalizations from 2002 to 2017. The findings indicate that patients are nearly three times more likely to be admitted through emergency rooms, twice as likely to have multiple health issues, and almost twice as likely to be on at least ten medications.

Impact on Healthcare System

These increasing complexities are putting considerable strain on the healthcare system, particularly due to the aging population. The likelihood of patients staying in intensive care or dying in hospital has decreased, likely due to advancements in medical care. However, hospitalizations related to substance use have increased, hinting at the prevalence of complex medical issues such as multiple conditions and polypharmacy, especially among the elderly. This demographic is also more likely to be readmitted within 30 days of discharge.

Call to Enhance Hospital Care Teams

Dr. Hiten Naik, an internal medicine physician and research fellow at the University of British Columbia, is urging policymakers to enhance hospital care teams to address this issue. He points out that these teams should include roles such as pharmacists and physiotherapists, especially given the reduced support during weekends. This is particularly relevant in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated the issue of healthcare staff burnout due to the increasing complexity of patient care.

Need for Better Access to Primary Care

Experts like Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and University Health Network in Toronto, are advocating for better access to primary care and community services. This approach aims to manage chronic diseases and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations. Jane Meadus, a staff lawyer with the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly in Ontario, also emphasized the need for sufficient home-care support. This not only alleviates pressure on hospitals but also reduces caregiver burnout. Therefore, the findings of this study are significant in shaping future healthcare policies and resource allocation.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

