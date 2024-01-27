Inconsistencies in Canada's EV Charging Infrastructure: A CBC Investigation

In a revealing investigation by CBC's Marketplace, Canada's electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure has been found to be fraught with inconsistencies and reliability concerns. This examination comes at a critical juncture as the federal government has decreed that by 2035, all new vehicles sold in the country must be electric. However, the inconsistencies in the current infrastructure could potentially impede this transition.

Cost Variations and Reliability Issues

The Marketplace team conducted a comparison of the cost of a 20-minute charge for a Volvo Polestar 2 at various popular charging stations across Ontario. The findings highlighted significant price differences, with costs fluctuating from $5.20 to $10.09. Furthermore, a reliability test was conducted on a Nissan Leaf at 12 different stations from four charging companies. The result showed challenges at seven stations, including multiple attempts to start or end a session and payment issues. However, no problems were encountered at Flo stations.

The Need for a Comprehensive National Strategy

The investigation underscored the absence of a comprehensive national strategy for the installation and maintenance of charging stations. It also emphasized the need for standardized pricing and payment systems. The personal experience of Maryann Abela, who faced non-operational chargers during a trip, further stressed the importance of a reliable infrastructure. Since 2016, two federal programs have funded over 47,000 charging stations, but improvements may be needed in oversight.

Response from Providers and the Federal Government

Providers responded to the investigation by emphasizing their commitment to reliability. Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault acknowledged the issues and the challenges in standardizing pricing due to provincial jurisdiction over electricity production. However, he expressed hope for a more efficient nationwide system. A regulatory change now allows billing by kilowatt hour, but only a quarter of stations have implemented this method. The upcoming 2023 Pollution Probe report indicates that more than half of Canadian EV drivers are concerned about public charging inconsistencies.