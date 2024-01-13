en English
Income Gap Between New Immigrants and Canadian Workers Narrows, PBO Report Finds

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:54 am EST
Income Gap Between New Immigrants and Canadian Workers Narrows, PBO Report Finds

In a remarkable display of socio-economic progression, Canada has witnessed a significant decline in the income disparity between its newest immigrants and the broader workforce. A report released on January 12, 2024, by the parliamentary budget officer (PBO) shows that the median income of newly permanent residents, who had been in the country for only one year, was 78% equivalent to that of all tax filers in 2018. This is a substantial leap from the 55% recorded in 2014.

Driving Factors Behind the Change

The PBO attributes this upward trend to a variety of factors. Increased Canadian work experience, higher immigration rates from South Asia, and stronger family connections within the country have all played a significant role in narrowing this gap. Furthermore, the report emphasized the income advancements made by new immigrants in professional roles, such as engineers and applied scientists, further reinforcing this positive trend.

Implications for Canada’s Economy

The PBO report suggests that closing the income gap could potentially bolster Canada’s productivity growth by as much as 0.21 percentage points. This potential growth is in sync with the Liberal government’s policy to escalate annual immigration targets. The government plans to admit approximately 500,000 immigrants each in 2025 and 2026, doubling the number from 2015.

Future Expectations and Uncertainties

The PBO’s report aims to guide expectations regarding these imminent policy changes. While a considerable increase in immigration targets is projected to expand the Canadian economy by augmenting the workforce, the benefits for the current population remain uncertain. This uncertainty primarily lies in the short to medium term, as new immigrants integrate into the economy. As such, the future socio-economic landscape of Canada hinges on the successful integration of these new immigrants into the workforce.

Canada Economy
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

