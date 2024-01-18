In Memory of Wendi Campbell: A Life Marked by Service and Philanthropy

Wendi Campbell, the esteemed CEO of the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, passed away at the age of 53 on January 15, 2024. Campbell's career spanned over two decades at the food bank, where she was highly regarded for her vision and efforts to better the community.

A Legacy of Impactful Work

Wendi leaves behind a legacy of impactful work, having served as CEO for more than 15 years and an employee for almost 25 years. She was a force for change and her commitment to philanthropy was evident in her final wishes. Following her death, Campbell's brain was donated to the Sheila Singh Lab at McMaster University, contributing to the ongoing research into Glioblastoma.

Remembered for Her Vision

Colleagues, family, and friends remember Wendi as a remarkable individual who accomplished more in her 53 years than many could in a lifetime. She completed her MBA at Wilfrid Laurier University and nurtured a love for fashion, art, food, and cocktails. The world was her playground, and she traveled extensively.

A Unique Celebration of Life

On January 28, a visitation is scheduled at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, and a unique celebration of life event, referred to as "The Party," is planned for March 10 at the University of Waterloo's Federation Hall. True to Campbell's vibrant spirit, attendees are encouraged to don jeans, blazers, and fabulous shoes, a departure from traditional black attire.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that donations be made in Wendi Campbell's honor to the Food Bank of Waterloo Region, the House of Friendship, St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation, and the Kitchener Rangers Community Fund. In doing so, Campbell's lasting impact on the community will continue to resonate.