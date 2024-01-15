In Loving Memory: Georgette Lafreniere (Riopel), a Life Filled with Love and Family

Georgette Lafreniere (Riopel), age 81, a woman who lived a life filled with love and family, passed away on January 6, 2024. Her departure leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of her family and friends. She had been the loving wife of the late Conrad Lafreniere, who she had been predeceased by in 2002.

Legacy of Love and Family

Georgette is survived by her two sons, Denis Lafreniere (married to Lise Martel) and Andre Lafreniere (married to Chantal). She was not only a mother but also a doting grandmother and great-grandmother to Cindy Picard (married to Rick), Melanie Lafreniere, Jessica Valad (married to Daniel), and the twin great-grandchildren Alexe and Riley Picard. Georgette's siblings include the late Gilberte Vincent (married to the late Marcel), Robert Riopel (married to Yolande), the late Richard Riopel (married to Rose), and Claude Riopel.

Family was Georgette's cornerstone, and her joy was found in having her children and their families around her. Her radiant love for them was known to all.

A Life Well Lived

Georgette, a former employee at the Royal Bank in Hanmer, formed lifelong friendships there. Her colleagues remember her fondly, her affable nature making her a beloved figure at her workplace. Her life was a testament to the power of love and friendship.

Remembering Georgette

Georgette's life will be celebrated at a later date, allowing everyone who loved her to pay their respects and share their memories of her. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Crohn's association, reflecting Georgette's lifelong philanthropic spirit. All arrangements for her commemoration are being overseen by Ranger's Cremation and Burial Services Ltd. Online condolences can be shared on the company's website, allowing those who cannot be present to express their grief and share their memories of Georgette.

Georgette Lafreniere (Riopel) will always be remembered for the love she held in her heart and the joy she found in her family. Her memory will be cherished as she was in life – a woman of love, warmth, and generosity.