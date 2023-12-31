Impending Deadline for CEBA Loan Repayment Stresses Canadian Small Business Owners

Small business owners across Canada are facing a daunting deadline as the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) program, designed as a lifeline during the pandemic, approaches its repayment period. The program offered up to $60,000 in interest-free loans, with the potential for $20,000 to be forgiven if the majority of the loan is repaid by January 18. However, after this date, any remaining balance will start to incur interest at a rate of 5%.

The Impending Deadline and Its Impact

Business owners like Ottawa’s Rod Castro, who operates two restaurants, are left to weigh their options as the deadline nears. They are faced with two choices: repay the loan in full using their business’s cash reserves, or refinance the loan at a higher interest rate while still qualifying for the loan forgiveness, provided it’s done by March 28.

Adding to the complexity, the rules surrounding refinancing were not clarified until recently, leaving many in a limbo of uncertainty and disappointment. They find themselves grappling with financial planning amidst the ongoing effects of inflation and a sluggish return to pre-pandemic income levels.

Voices of Advocacy

Advocacy groups and political figures are pressuring the government to extend the forgiveness deadline to the end of 2024. However, the government has yet to signal a willingness to do so. This situation is contributing to significant stress among small business owners, with some expressing fear that the inability to meet the deadline could result in many businesses shutting their doors.

A Glimpse of Hope

Despite the grim scenario, some glimmers of hope persist. The Canadian government has extended the repayment deadline for the CEBA loan, creating a golden opportunity for eligible entities to qualify for partial loan forgiveness of up to 33%. Small businesses and not-for-profits can also secure a three-year, low-interest loan of up to $60,000 if they haven’t repaid or refinanced their existing CEBA loan.

The role of financial institutions in this extended CEBA initiative is crucial. They are actively communicating directly with loan holders regarding the status of their loans, refinancing options, and other important details. All these efforts aim to mitigate the financial impact that the impending deadline and subsequent interest rates could have on small businesses.