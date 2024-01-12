Impaired Driving Case in Barrie: Woman to Plead Guilty

In December 2022, a car crash in Barrie’s south end caused serious injuries to three pedestrians. The driver, Cassie Korzenko, a 33-year-old mother of two from Barrie, has now expressed her intent to plead guilty. Korzenko has a documented history of opioid addiction and involvement in multiple collisions.

Details of the Incident

The victims of the crash were two men and their Empower Simcoe support worker. They were crossing an intersection near the Sadlon Arena on their way to a Colts hockey game when they were hit. The men were so severely injured that they required air ambulance services for immediate transportation to a Toronto hospital. However, all three victims survived the harrowing incident.

A Troubled History

Korzenko’s past is mired in struggles with addiction and reckless driving. The accident was not her first; she has been involved in multiple collisions before. After the December 2022 crash, she spent nearly two months in jail before being released on bail. Her legal journey has been fraught, with a delay in the resolution of her case due to her decision to dismiss her previous lawyer.

Next Steps

Korzenko is scheduled to complete her guilty plea in court next week. This move marks a significant turning point in a case that has highlighted the devastating potential consequences of impaired driving. The incident and its fallout serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address addiction and reinforce road safety.